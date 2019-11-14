Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Gordon Hayward’s broken hand happened so fast, even he’s unsure how the injury really happened.

The Celtics forward collided with LaMarcus Aldridge during the second quarter of Boston’s 135-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 9, resulting in the fracture. Hayward underwent successful surgery and is being well taken care of by his daughters.

The 29-year-old spoke for the first time since his surgery Wednesday at TD Garden prior to the Celtics’ game against the Washington Wizards and said even though he’s re-watched the play, he still doesn’t exactly know what happened.

“You always think about the worst case scenario and on the play, I didn’t know what happened but I heard it and felt it and knew something immediately was wrong,” Hayward said Wednesday. “… After looking at the X-ray, it was clear as day that it was broken.”

Hayward is expected to miss six weeks, which puts him on track to return by Boston’s Christmas Day matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images