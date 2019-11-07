Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward knows exactly how Kemba Walker is feeling heading into the Celtics’ game against the Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Walker will make his return to Charlotte on Thursday for the first time since signing with Boston in the offseason. The guard spent his first eight NBA seasons with the Hornets. Hayward, of course, signed a deal with the C’s prior to the 2017-18 season after spending seven seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Hayward was welcomed with boos in his first game in Utah with Boston, and he’s hoping his teammate doesn’t experience the same thing come Thursday night.

“It’s so different,” Hayward told MassLive’s Tom Westerholm, “When you’re getting booed, going back somewhere. … I hope that they cheer him. He definitely deserves it. I think they will, it should be a fun game for him tonight.”

We’ll soon find out how Hornets fans will react to the return of Walker. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images