A unique situation took place during Sunday’s Harvard-Yale game
As both teams prepared to come back onto the field after halftime, the game was halted as students went into the middle of the field and sat down to protest climate change.
The group of protesters grew as time went on, delaying the game indefinitely. They held a number of signs as the kickers of both teams were back on the field to practice.
The Harvard-Yale game was delayed by students protesting climate change. pic.twitter.com/IDlLNF2W3G
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 23, 2019
The Harvard-Yale football game has been delayed due to students protesting climate change in the middle of the field. pic.twitter.com/uY9Kc3Mn32
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 23, 2019
The surreal scene lasted nearly a full hour.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/ESPNCFB