Jimmy Garoppolo was feeling pretty, pretty good Thursday night.

Garoppolo and the San Francisco Giants overcame some injuries and a short week to improve to 8-0 with a tight 28-25 win over the Arizona Cardinals on “Thursday Night Football.” The young quarterback was the star of the show, completing more than 75 percent of his passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns. And when the Niners needed a drive-extending play to ice the game, Garoppolo completed a pivotal third-and-9 late in the fourth quarter.

Shortly after the game, Garoppolo graced FOX with his presence for an interview. The chat with FOX’s Erin Andrews mostly was the definition of garden variety, at least until the end when Andrews asked him how it felt to be 8-0.

“It feels great, baby,” Garoppolo said to Andrews, seemingly catching her off-guard.

The QB of the UNDEFEATED San Francisco @49ers! Jimmy Garoppolo joined @ErinAndrews after the TNF win! pic.twitter.com/eJTdw3WzeJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2019

Just a friendly guy!

Anyhoo, Twitter and the internet predictably took it from there.

Lmfao who did this? Erin Andrews Bio Lol Jimmy G pic.twitter.com/Df9qZmctsk — Joseph (@squeezepapap01) November 1, 2019

Erin Andrews husband after he saw Jimmy G shooting his shot on National television. pic.twitter.com/eAPHWOekfz — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) November 1, 2019

Perhaps this is another thing Garoppolo picked up from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady?

Edelman on what Brady said after the TD catch: "Tom said, 'attaway babe.' He calls me 'babe' sometimes. It's awkward." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 2, 2015

How many QBs call their offensive coordinator "babe?" pic.twitter.com/5X9mHv6hMx — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 5, 2015

Cool story, huh?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images