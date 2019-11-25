Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another Patriots win means another Julian Edelman celebratory Instagram post.

The New England wide receiver has been posting pregame hype videos and postgame pictures following wins since the season opener and Week 12 was no different. The Patriots defeated the Dallas Cowboys 13-9 at Gillette Stadium on a rainy, windy Sunday, and Edelman wasted little time getting the post up.

“Pats nation…Assemble!,” he captioned the photo. Check it out:

Personally, we’re a big fan of Bill Belichick as “The Hulk.”

Edelman and Co. will look for win post No. 11 next Sunday when the Patriots take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images