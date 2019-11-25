Kemba Walker avoided serious injury after he collided head-first with Semi Ojeleye and had to be stretched off the court in the second quarter of the Boston Celtics’ game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

The guard is dealing with a neck sprain and is doubtful for Monday’s contest against the Sacramento Kings and he certainly gave C’s fans quite the scare while he remained motionless on the court for several minutes. Walker also worried his mother as she watched from her North Carolina home.

“It was awful,” Andrea Walker told The Boston Globe. “If I could’ve jumped through that TV, I would have. I felt like he was halfway around the world.

“I mean, all kinds of things were going through my mind,” she added. “It was just crazy.”

Of course, she probably was the most relieved of anyone once news came out that it wasn’t nearly as serious as it could have been. And, as any mom would do, gave him some motherly advice if Walker somehow plays Monday night.

“He wants to play on Monday!” Andrea said. “He wants to play. I’m like, ‘This boy, this boy.’ He just loves his sport so much. I told him if he wants to play, just play five minutes then.”

While we won’t know until Monday night what Walker’s status will be, we’re sure his mom will be anxiously awaiting for the update.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images