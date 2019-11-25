It’s unclear when Myles Garrett will step on the football field again after the NFL suspended the Browns defensive end indefinitely for smashing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet.

The Cleveland defensive end appealed his suspension, arguing Rudolph called Garrett a racial slur, but the league found “no such evidence” and upheld its ruling. And while we know for sure he won’t be back on the gridiron for the remainder of the 2019 season, including playoffs should the Browns get there, there are some who believe Garrett won’t miss a game in 2020.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the “NFL is hopeful and optimistic that the Pro Bowl pass-rusher will not miss any games next season,” he reported citing league sources.

Garrett was a key piece to the Browns, and having him back for the full 2020 season certainly would be good for a Cleveland team that very well could surpass last season’s 7-8-1 record.

