Even the most die-hard of Green Teamers have to admit the Boston Celtics don’t have a single player (currently) capable of winning the NBA MVP. Kemba Walker is great, but he’s not an MVP-caliber player. We’ll see on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
However, if it were up to Kendrick Perkins, a Celtic would receive the MVP if the voting ending today. In fact, every Celtic would receive the MVP.
Check out these early MVP rankings from Perkins:
My Top 5 early MVP Candidates
1. The Boston Celtics
2. Giannis
3. LeBron
4. Luka
5. Devin Booker
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 12, 2019
Clearly some unbiased analysis from the longtime Celtics center.
Boston has been awfully impressive through nine games, surging to an NBA-best 8-1 start. Brad Stevens’ team will return to the court Wednesday night when the Celtics host old friend Isaiah Thomas and the Washington Wizards.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images