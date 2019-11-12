Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even the most die-hard of Green Teamers have to admit the Boston Celtics don’t have a single player (currently) capable of winning the NBA MVP. Kemba Walker is great, but he’s not an MVP-caliber player. We’ll see on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

However, if it were up to Kendrick Perkins, a Celtic would receive the MVP if the voting ending today. In fact, every Celtic would receive the MVP.

Check out these early MVP rankings from Perkins:

My Top 5 early MVP Candidates

1. The Boston Celtics

2. Giannis

3. LeBron

4. Luka

5. Devin Booker — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 12, 2019

Clearly some unbiased analysis from the longtime Celtics center.

Boston has been awfully impressive through nine games, surging to an NBA-best 8-1 start. Brad Stevens’ team will return to the court Wednesday night when the Celtics host old friend Isaiah Thomas and the Washington Wizards.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images