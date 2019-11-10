Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Patriots players enjoy their bye week, the organization’s social media team is hard at work.

The week of rest comes at a good time for New England, which will embark on a tough stretch of games beginning in Week 11. The reigning Super Bowl champions will resume action in Philadelphia against the Eagles next Sunday, followed by matchups with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

New England’s official Instagram highlighted these contests and the rest of the team’s post-bye schedule in a photo Sunday afternoon. The post received a seal of approval from old friend Martellus Bennett, who is quite the creative himself.

“Dope,” Bennett wrote in the comment section.

In other news pertaining to former Patriots tight ends, franchise owner Robert Kraft reportedly wants Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and rejoin the team for its stretch run.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports