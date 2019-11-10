Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An electric opening saw the Reds race into a two-goal lead inside the first 13 minutes.

First, Fabinho scored from 20 yards when he pounced on a loose clearance before Mohamed Salah glanced in a header from an Andy Robertson delivery soon after.

Sadio Mane furthered the European champions’ lead just after halftime when he stooped to nod in a Jordan Henderson center at the back post.

Bernardo Silva reduced the deficit in the 78th minute, scoring at Alisson Becker’s near post to set up a tense finish, but Liverpool held on to to take an eight-point lead atop the Premier League standings – and nine in front of the reigning titleholders.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com