It looks like the “Party at Napoli’s” is moving to Chicago.

Mike Napoli reportedly will join the Cubs as a quality assurance coach, according to The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma. The former catcher/first baseman fills the second-to-last spot on David Ross’ coaching staff.

Napoli, who retired in 2018, was teammates with Chicago’s new manager in 2013 when the Boston Red Sox won their third world series in a decade.

Things sure should be interesting in Chicago come 2020. (Is it Opening Day yet?)

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images