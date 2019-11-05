Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As far as position players go, Anthony Rendon might be the most highly sought after free agent.

The Washington Nationals third baseman, who has been simply tremendous for some time now, is coming off a monster October that is sure to fetch him a hefty deal once free agency opens.

So just how hefty of a deal might he command?

ESPN’s Jeff Passan spoke to multiple executives about the type of offer Rendon could land, and quite a few options came up.

Rendon could take a different route,” wrote Passan. “Multiple executives interested in signing Rendon believe he might be willing to take a short-term, high-average-annual-value deal. The notion of paying him $40 million a year for five years is realistic. Now, if Rendon wants to eschew that and go for the jackpot? Nolan Arenado, to whom Rendon compares well, got eight years and $260 million from the Colorado Rockies earlier this year. And Rendon reportedly turned down a $200 million-plus offer already from the Nationals. So $200 million would seem to be the floor.”

The 29-year-old hit .319 last season with 34 homers, leading the league in both RBIs (126) and, for the second year in a row, doubles (44). Many expect he might simply go back to the Nationals, but suffice to say he’s going to draw plenty of interest from teams who can afford him.

