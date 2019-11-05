Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman might not be the NFL’s rest receiver, but, according to the greatest ever to play the position, the New England Patriots wideout is better than the rest in one particular category.

NFL legend Jerry Rice joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Tuesday to, among other things, talk about the current crop of receivers. At one point, Rice was asked who among all receivers has the best footwork, and he identified Edeleman.

“You’re not going to be able to cover him,” Rice said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “You can’t do it. He’s going to be able to get separation from you and make the catch.”

Hey Jerry Rice, which WR has the best footwork? Answer: @Edelman11 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) November 5, 2019

Rice added: “What I like about him too is his physicality,” Rice added. “He throws his body all over the field.”

Edelman had 10 catches for 89 yards Sunday night, but his third-quarter fumble was a key moment in New England’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The 33-year-old now has 63 catches for 663 yards and four touchdowns through nine games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images