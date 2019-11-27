Thanksgiving Eve was supposed to be Kyrie Irving’s first return to TD Garden in a Brooklyn Nets uniform, but that will have to wait for another day.
The former Boston Celtics point guard will miss Wednesday night’s matchup due to a shoulder injury that has sidelined Irving since Nov. 14. Kemba Walker, Irving’s replacement in Boston, will return to the court after missing Monday’s win over the Sacramento Kings with a sprained neck.
Brooklyn is off to a relatively disappointing start considering their lofty preseason expectations, while Boston sits at 12-4, tied for the third-best record in the NBA.
Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Nets online:
When: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images