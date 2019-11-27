Liverpool’s pursuit of qualification for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will continue to its final Group E game after a 1-1 draw with Napoli on Wednesday.
It ends level at Anfield.
All down to matchday six 👊🔴
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2019
Dries Mertens swiped in an angled finish to hand the visitors a lead they defended past the hour mark on a difficult night inside Anfield.
Napoli ahead at Anfield 😳 pic.twitter.com/NXkhTReJPW
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 27, 2019
But Dejan Lovren’s perfect header from James Milner’s corner in the 65th minute tied the score for the Group E leaders and set up a fascinating finale.
Dejan Lovren: Liverpool goalscorer 😅 pic.twitter.com/BHN82WxUUy
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 27, 2019
The Reds were unable to find a winning goal, however, and will require a point from their trip to Salzburg next month to guarantee a place in the knockout stages.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com