Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s pursuit of qualification for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will continue to its final Group E game after a 1-1 draw with Napoli on Wednesday.

It ends level at Anfield. All down to matchday six 👊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2019

Dries Mertens swiped in an angled finish to hand the visitors a lead they defended past the hour mark on a difficult night inside Anfield.

Napoli ahead at Anfield 😳 pic.twitter.com/NXkhTReJPW — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 27, 2019

But Dejan Lovren’s perfect header from James Milner’s corner in the 65th minute tied the score for the Group E leaders and set up a fascinating finale.

Dejan Lovren: Liverpool goalscorer 😅 pic.twitter.com/BHN82WxUUy — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 27, 2019

The Reds were unable to find a winning goal, however, and will require a point from their trip to Salzburg next month to guarantee a place in the knockout stages.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com