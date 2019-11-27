Liverpool’s pursuit of qualification for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will continue to its final Group E game after a 1-1 draw with Napoli on Wednesday.

Dries Mertens swiped in an angled finish to hand the visitors a lead they defended past the hour mark on a difficult night inside Anfield.

But Dejan Lovren’s perfect header from James Milner’s corner in the 65th minute tied the score for the Group E leaders and set up a fascinating finale.

The Reds were unable to find a winning goal, however, and will require a point from their trip to Salzburg next month to guarantee a place in the knockout stages.

Click to read more about Liverpool versus Napoli >>

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com