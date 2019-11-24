Week 12 has arrived — can you believe it?
Injuries are piling up around the league, and fantasy football managers are feeling the effects. As such, it’s important to stay up to date on who’s in and who’s out for Sunday’s games.
That’s easier said than done, but, thankfully, we’re here to help.
Follow the live blog below for pertinent updates on all your fantasy stars:
It’s now iffy if the Eagles will have Alshon Jeffery against Seahawks, which means they could be without him, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Howard today.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2019
Players out Sunday include JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner, Matthew Stafford, Frank Ragnow, Vernon Davis, Lane Johnson, Ty Nsekhe, Devonta Freman, Austin Hooper, Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, Adam Shaheen, A.J. Green, Olivier Vernon, Leighton Vander Esch, Dee Ford, Joe Staley.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2019
#Patriots QB Tom Brady, who popped up on the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable with a right elbow injury, will start today vs. the #Cowboys, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019
#Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) barely practiced this week and if he plays today, his role would be extremely limited, I’m told. The likelihood is he sits vs. the #Cowboys, but Sanu has improved rapidly over 24 hours and at least there is a slim chance to be active.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019
Broncos! WR Tim Patrick, listed as questionable for today with a shoulder injury, is expected to play against the Bills, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2019
The #49ers are optimistic that some of their key offensive weapons will be available. The belief is that WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), and TE George Kittle (knee, ankle) will play today vs. the #Packers, sources say, though they may work out pre-game.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019
Eagles RB Jordan Howard, listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, and WR Nelson Agholor, questionable with a knee injury, are both unlikely to play against the Seahawks, per source.
WR Alshon Jeffery, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2019
#Redskins RB Adrian Peterson (toe) is listed as questionable, but he is slated to play today, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019
