As shocking as it was that the NFL granted Colin Kaepernick a workout, even more surprising was that the league actually organized it.

The veteran quarterback hasn’t played since 2016, which many believe is related to his protesting of social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. The representatives for Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl earlier in the decade, seemed a bit surprised the workout was organized, as it seems the NFL coordinated pretty much all of the logistics.

Well, we might now know why the NFL set it up.

According to NBC Sports’ Dan Patrick, it was rapper and now-NFL associate Jay-Z who pressured commissioner Roger Goodell to make a workout happen.

“According to my source, Jay-Z said that he took a reputational bullet for the commissioner when they had that press conference (with) his new role in the NFL,” Patrick said, via the Big Lead. “Social agenda. Social injustice. He was gonna help with the entertainment for halftime. All of this. My source said that Jay-Z was pressuring the commissioner to do the right thing and have this workout for Colin Kaepernick.”

As of Thursday, 11 teams, including the New England Patriots, were confirmed to be attending the workout.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images