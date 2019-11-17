Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Colin Kaepernick relocated his workout Saturday afternoon, he reportedly lost the New England Patriots.

Kaepernick originally planned to work out in front of many NFL teams, including the Patriots, at the Atlanta Falcons training complex. But the session was relocated at the last minute due concerns over transparency, among other things. The NFL said it was “disappointed” in Kaepernick; the 32-year-old called out the league after the workout — it was a mess.

In any case, these are the eight teams who attended Kaepernick’s workout, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning:

Bills said they did not attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout; so there was an eighth team there that still needs to be identified. https://t.co/ZficY1bTNE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2019

Of course, that list hardly means those are the only teams who now will consider signing Kaepernick.

As for whether Kaepernick actually has a shot at getting signed, his agent, Jeff Nalley, is not optimistic the controversial quarterback will find a new home.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images