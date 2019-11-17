Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s Week 11 in the NFL, and two NFC South rivals will battle it out Sunday afternoon.

The Saints find themselves at Raymond James Stadium this week for divisional action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans is coming off a brutal 26-9 loss to the then-1-7 Atlanta Falcons, and is trying to turn their luck around.

The Bucs, meanwhile, will try to win just their second home game of the season to move to 4-6.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game online:

Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images