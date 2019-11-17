Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, the lead up to 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday should be a great time for everyone.

Retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will make a “big” announcement Tuesday morning. Gronkowksi revealed the news Saturday night in a video posted to his Instagram story.

You can watch the video in the tweet below:

Former #Patriots TE @RobGronkowski: “I have a big announcement to make. I can’t wait to drop it on all of you." Gronk said the announcement will be Tuesday at 9:00 AM. Gronkowski must let the Pats know by Saturday, Nov. 30 if he wants to return. Could this be related? pic.twitter.com/SlE7dPfAvz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2019

Is this a sign that Gronkowski is set to end his retirement? Probably not, but that surely won’t stop fans and media from speculating. Gronkowski has until Saturday, Nov. 30 to inform the NFL whether he plans to return.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is among the many who would love to see the future Hall of Famer return for the stretch run.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images