Well, the lead up to 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday should be a great time for everyone.

Retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will make a “big” announcement Tuesday morning. Gronkowksi revealed the news Saturday night in a video posted to his Instagram story.

You can watch the video in the tweet below:

Is this a sign that Gronkowski is set to end his retirement? Probably not, but that surely won’t stop fans and media from speculating. Gronkowski has until Saturday, Nov. 30 to inform the NFL whether he plans to return.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is among the many who would love to see the future Hall of Famer return for the stretch run.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images