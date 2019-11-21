Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The best thing we can say about the Boston Celtics’ new jersey is they look a heckuva lot better than they did on Enes Kanter’s phone.

The C’s on Thursday became the latest NBA team to unveil their “City Edition” Nike jerseys, which they will wear for multiple games this season.

Check ’em out below.

Introducing our 2019-20 City Edition uniforms ☘ On-court & at retail on 11/27 pic.twitter.com/PmNJoCUgkO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 21, 2019

As mentioned in the tweet, the Celtics will first wear the new duds next week on Nov. 27 when they welcome the Brooklyn Nets to TD Garden for a Thanksgiving Eve clash that likely will be overshadowed by Kyrie Irving’s return to Boston (assuming he’s healthy).

Of course, Celtics fans shouldn’t be shocked by the new look. Kanter “leaked” the jerseys in late October when he posted about them on Instagram. In the Celtics’ defense, their high-resolution photos look much better than the blue-green atrocity from Kanter’s posts.

But still. Not exactly setting the world on fire.

