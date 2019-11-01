Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Eight New England Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday night’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens:

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest

WR Julian Edelman, Chest/Shoulder

TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion

TE Matt LaCosse, Knee

G Shaq Mason, Ankle

WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring

RB James White, Toe

All eight players were limited in practice Friday. White, who has played in every game this season, was a new addition to the injury report.

Izzo and LaCosse both missed the last two games with injuries. The Patriots’ decision to release Eric Tomlinson earlier in the week suggests at least one will be active against the Ravens, as Ben Watson is the only other tight end left on the 53-man roster.

Mason was a limited participant in all three practices this week after sitting out last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. If he cannot go, expect James Ferentz to make his second consecutive start at right guard.

The Patriots have yet to activate wide receiver N’Keal Harry off injured reserve. They must do so by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for him to play Sunday.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who returned to practice this week, is not eligible to make his return to game action until Nov. 24.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images