The New England Patriots reportedly were shut down upon calling the Los Angeles Chargers about a possible trade for quarterback Justin Herbert.

So, perhaps it’s only fitting that New England ultimately selected Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

ESPN.com published a piece examining the six quarterbacks chosen Thursday night in Round 1: Maye, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix.

Matt Miller, an NFL draft expert, provided a “pro comp” for each. His comparison for Drake Maye? You guessed it — Justin Herbert.

The Maye-Herbert comparison isn’t anything new. The University of North Carolina product was compared to both Herbert and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leading up to the draft. But it nevertheless speaks to the skill set and upside the Patriots landed with their new QB.

“With Mac Jones traded, the Patriots had to find a quarterback to build around. We don’t know exactly what Alex Van Pelt’s offense will look like in New England, but the best-case scenario is that Maye sits behind veteran Jacoby Brissett for at least part of the 2024 season and keeps developing,” Miller added in the ESPN.com breakdown. “Maye’s arm strength, pocket toughness, mobility and poise are all excellent traits that can fit into any NFL offense, and with deep threats like Kendrick Bourne and K.J. Osborn on the roster, his arm talent will shine in Foxboro Stadium.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran broke the news of New England’s trade inquiry with Los Angeles prior to the draft. But the Chargers reportedly weren’t interested in such a swap — despite new head coach Jim Harbaugh’s obvious love for former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy — and thus the Patriots will enter into the Maye era.

There’s a ton of uncertainty in New England these days, especially with Jerod Mayo taking over for longtime coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots shipping away Mac Jones, a quarterback they selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. There’s reason for optimism, though.

If Maye becomes anywhere close to Herbert, one of the NFL’s better quarterbacks, then brighter days are ahead in New England.