Are you ready for Super Bowl LIV?

Well, advertisers sure seem to be

Executive vice president of sports sales for FOX Sports Seth Winter says FOX has sold all 77 of the network’s in-game ads for the upcoming Super Bowl already have sold out, according to Adweek’s Jason Lynch. The final ad was sold Friday, the earliest sell-out date in the last nine years.

Some 30-second spots reportedly went for a record $5.6 million. It’s unclear which advertisers bought spots.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Feb. 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium (home of the Miami Dolphins) in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images