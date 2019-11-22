Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dak Prescott’s numbers might frighten New England Patriots fans if they supported another team.

Three statistics the NFL shared about the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Wednesday simultaneously should worry and encourage Patriots fans ahead of the Week 12 matchup between the teams. The Cowboys offense Prescott leads is the best in the NFL, and his passing prowess deserves much of the credit. However, Prescott and the Cowboys aren’t about to face an ordinary opponent Sunday at Gillette Stadium. They’ll take on the AFC-leading New England Patriots, which boast an all-world defense and a legendary quarterback in Tom Brady.

Here’s a deeper look at some numbers related to Prescott’s Cowboys against the Patriots.

“The @Patriots #1 total defense will face off against the NFL’s passing yards leader on Sunday,” the NFL wrote in a tweet.

“Dak Prescott is 2-0 in his career vs #1 total defenses

“In the final year of his contract, can @dak join a list of notable QBs to beat Brady & break the bank?”

The @Patriots #1 total defense will face off against the NFL's passing yards leader on Sunday Dak Prescott is 2-0 in his career vs #1 total defenses In the final year of his contract, can @dak join a list of notable QBs to beat Brady & break the bank?#Patriots #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Sh9KEfKaGc — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 20, 2019

Prescott has faced the NFL’s best defense just twice since he entered the NFL in 2016. While his two wins might concern Patriots fans, it’s a small sample size even relative to the NFL. However Sunday’s game turns out, Prescott will remain in contention for both the NFL MVP award and a massive new contract in the offseason.

“Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott leads the NFL averaging 9.8 yards per attempt with a 116.1 passer rating on passes outside the numbers,” the NFL wrote in a tweet.

“Sunday he faces a Patriots defense that has allowed 5.1 yards per attempt and a 48.1 passer rating on such passes, both of which lead the NFL.”

Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott leads the NFL averaging 9.8 yards per attempt with a 116.1 passer rating on passes outside the numbers. Sunday he faces a Patriots defense that has allowed 5.1 yards per attempt and a 48.1 passer rating on such passes, both of which lead the NFL. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 19, 2019

Prescott’s 2019 performances have drawn the praise of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who described him Wednesday as “super impressive.” However, the same superlative wouldn’t do justice to a Patriots defense, which has played as well this season as some of the best in NFL history.

“@dak leads the NFL with 322.1 pass YPG in 2019 & is on pace to be the first @dallascowboys QB to lead the NFL in passing yards for a full season,” the NFL wrote in a tweet.

“Prescott has 38 QB wins since entering the NFL in 2016, 2nd-most in the NFL in that span behind his Week 12 opponent @TomBrady (44)

.@dak leads the NFL with 322.1 pass YPG in 2019 & is on pace to be the first @dallascowboys QB to lead the NFL in passing yards for a full season Prescott has 38 QB wins since entering the NFL in 2016, 2nd-most in the NFL in that span behind his Week 12 opponent @TomBrady (44) pic.twitter.com/bMiREszYJL — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 19, 2019

Here’s the most important statistic of them all. Prescott has proven himself a winner over the last few seasons, but his victories pale in comparison to Brady’s. Although the Patriots offense is struggling, Brady remains the reigning Super Bowl champion among NFL QBs, the GOAT and the favorite to emerge victorious on any given Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images