It’s been seven years, and the famous (or infamous, depending on who you are) “Butt Fumble” remains almost as funny as ever.

The backstory needs little explanation at this point. Back in 2012, the New York Jets and New England Patriots were playing on Thanksgiving Day. A Jets offensive play was busted, and quarterback Mark Sanchez turned, took a few steps forward and went right into the keister of his right guard, Brandon Moore. He promptly fumbled, and Patriots legend Steve Gregory scooped up the ball and took it to the house in what eventually was a 49-19 thumping.

Patriots fans have clung onto that moment for years when they jeer the Jets, and on the anniversary, Nov. 22, of the ordeal, ESPN resurfaced some of the magical photos from that moment.

On its 7th anniversary, we tell the story of "The Butt Fumble" in four parts: pic.twitter.com/EC4rECrAIu — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2019

Lovely.

We’ll see you in 2020 for the eight-year celebration.

Thumbnail photo via William Perlman/THE STAR-LEDGER via USA TODAY Sports