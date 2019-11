Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask made one of the best saves of the year on Thursday night at TD Garden as the Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres, 3-2.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox has your Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.