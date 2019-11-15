Tom Brady has precisely zero to do with what happened at the end of Thursday’s Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

But, for reasons that remain unclear, apparently he actually is involved.

As you certainly know by now, there were some fireworks (not the good kind) at the end of the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game, as a dustup between Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph ended with Garrett swinging Rudolph’s helmet into the signal-caller’s head.

It was an ugly scene all around that created quite a bit of buzz on social media, and plenty of users made reference to the New England Patriots quarterback in an effort to substantiate (?) whatever point it was they were trying to make.

Your mind immediately going to Brady as you watch that melee unfold is bizarre, right?

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images