The elbow injury that landed Tom Brady on the injury report late this week severely limited his activity during Friday’s New England Patriots practice, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“My understanding is he was not able to finish practice due to elbow pain on Friday,” Rapoport reported Sunday morning. “Jarrett Stidham, the backup, took the majority of the reps throughout the practice.”

Brady reportedly told teammates after practice he “was going to be fine,” and he is expected to start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium, according to multiple reports. The 42-year-old quarterback has not missed a game due to injury since 2008.

Brady likely will be missing at least one of his primary pass-catchers, however, as wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) reportedly is unlikely to play. The status of wideout Phillip Dorsett (concussion) remains unclear.

