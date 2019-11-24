Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unsurprisingly, Kemba Walker likely will miss some time.

The Boston Celtics guard is doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings with a neck sprain, the team announced Sunday. Walker, of course, was stretched off the floor in Denver on Friday and later hospitalized after an ugly collision with teammate Semi Ojeleye.

The 29-year-old initially was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms.

Here’s the full update from the Celtics:

#NEBHInjuryReport Following further examination in Boston, Kemba Walker will be listed as doubtful against Sacramento with a neck sprain. He remains under evaluation and further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 24, 2019

Though the Celtics obviously are much better with Walker in their lineup, Brad Stevens’ team should be able to get by in the short-term. Expect an increased role for Brad Wanamaker, who impressed on Boston’s five-game West Coast trip.

Speaking of that trip, don’t let the 2-3 record and unsettling conclusion fool you. The Celtics made a statement.

