Rumors (again) began to run rampant over the weekend regarding Rob Gronkowski returning to football after Robert Kraft was reported to be hopeful for the former tight end’s return for the remainder of the regular and postseason.

Gronkowski called it quits back in March and since has been living his best life. The 30-year-old now serves as an analyst for FOX Sports, but has yet to officially file retirement papers with the NFL. And while Gronk hasn’t exactly shown signs of wanting to return to the gridiron, the report released Sunday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport has everyone talking about it again.

Naturally, Tom Brady was asked about it during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday. So, is there any truth to Kraft wanting Gronkowski back for the final stretch of the 2019 season?

“I am really good friends with Gronk. We have had a great relationship for 10 years,” Brady said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “Just because things are reported doesn’t necessarily mean they are always true, just for the record. … I don’t know. Those are conversations I am not privy to.”

The only person who knows his next move is Gronkowski himself. But we won’t know what that answer is until Nov. 30, when Gronkowski has to decide if he indeed does want to return to the game of football.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images