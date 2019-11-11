Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Jets won their second game of the season Sunday against the New York Giants, and Sam Darnold suddenly went from seeing ghosts against the New England Patriots to seeing a vision of the playoffs.

After the 34-27 victory at MetLife Stadium that moved the Jets to 2-7, the quarterback was asked if his team was more confident after snapping a three-game losing streak. Not only was his answer yes, it came with some serious optimism.

“We need every win from now on because we still have a chance,” Darnold said, per NJ.com’s Matt Stypulkoski. “I mean, if we get on a roll here and we win out, we have a chance at the playoffs. Guys in this locker room know that. We’re really excited to continue to get back to work. That’s what it’s about.”

That’s … bold.

While Darnold isn’t wrong and the Jets technically still could earn a playoff berth, it certainly will be no easy task. Especially with games against the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens in the coming weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images