Bobby Dalbec, the Boston Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect, is representing USA Baseball in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 Tournament this month, and he’s certainly making his presence felt.

The third baseman crushed a grand slam in Team USA’s 9-0 win vs. Netherlands on Saturday. He added a single and finished the day 2-for-4, but the monster home run comes in as the must-see highlight.

Check it out:

Bobby Dalbec with a @USABaseball GRAND SLAM. The #RedSox No. 2 prospect smashed this one to break the game open for Team USA, who now hold a 7-0 lead in the first game of the #Premier12 tournament. #ForGlory pic.twitter.com/eHZPMLtnnM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 2, 2019

Dalbec, 24, finished last season in Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting .257 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 30 games. Prior to his promotion, Dalbec hit .234 with 20 bombs and 57 RBIs with Double-A Portland.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images