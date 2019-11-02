Bobby Dalbec, the Boston Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect, is representing USA Baseball in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 Tournament this month, and he’s certainly making his presence felt.
The third baseman crushed a grand slam in Team USA’s 9-0 win vs. Netherlands on Saturday. He added a single and finished the day 2-for-4, but the monster home run comes in as the must-see highlight.
Check it out:
Dalbec, 24, finished last season in Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting .257 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 30 games. Prior to his promotion, Dalbec hit .234 with 20 bombs and 57 RBIs with Double-A Portland.
