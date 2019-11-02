Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots defense has been tops in the NFL this year, which has led many to believe a Belichick has been calling the plays. But it’s reportedly not the one people expect.

Patriots safeties coach Steve Belichick has been calling the plays for the defense, according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, and has been doing an exceptional job by all accounts. The safeties of the Patriots defense have shown appreciation towards Belichick time after time, and none seem to be surprised by how great he’s been in his new role.

Patriots safety Terrence Brooks made his feelings on Belichick clear, per Callahan.

“Man, I love that dude. I really do,” Brooks said. “That’s my guy. He’s just a great coach. He understands his players, he goes out there and he wants you to do right. He’s pulling for you. You always come across some coaches who just wanna yell, but he makes you learn, he teaches you things and expects a lot out of his DBs.”

Belichick acknowledged that his role has changed and is about as blunt on statements as his father is.

“It’s what you work for. To go out and compete on Sundays,” Belichick said.

Fans already will be calling for Belichick to supersede his father when the time comes, but for now, it looks like he is happy to continuing the learning process.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images