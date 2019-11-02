Two nationally ranked AAC teams are prepared for battle at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis.
The 24th-ranked Memphis Tigers welcome the undefeated, 15th-ranked SMU Mustangs for the primetime game of the night. The Tigers’ only loss this season came against Temple earlier in the year, but have since taken down Tulsa and Tulane in 40-plus point performances.
The Mustangs, the AAC’s only undefeated team, prepare to face their toughest test following a close 34-31 win over Houston in Week 9.
SMU will be without star wide receiver Reggie Roberson in their biggest game of the year.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s SMU-Memphis game.
When: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images