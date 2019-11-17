Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHILADELPHIA — After months of waiting, the New England Patriots’ top 2019 draft pick should finally make his regular-season NFL debut Sunday afternoon.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry is expected to be active for the Patriots’ matchup with the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, according to multiple reports.

Harry was one of the first Patriots players on the field in Philly. Wearing workout clothes, the 21-year-old spent roughly 10 minutes catching passes from team staffers and third-string quarterback Cody Kessler before returning to the locker room.

Here’s N’Keal Harry. He spent the last several minutes catching passes from Cody Kessler. Now heading back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/uG0n8ZhIrC — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 17, 2019

Harry has not seen game action since August, when he played three snaps in New England’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. He spent the first eight weeks of the regular season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, then sat out the Patriots’ Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens as a healthy scratch.

Rookie wideouts typically face a steep learning curve in New England’s complex offense, but expectations are high for the Arizona State product, who this spring became the first receiver drafted by the Patriots in the first round during the Bill Belichick era.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images