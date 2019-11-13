Isaiah Thomas intends to remind the Boston Celtics of his enduring talent.

The Washington Wizards guard told NBC Sports Washington he visualizes scoring 50 points against the Celtics when the teams meet Wednesday at TD Garden. The game will mark Thomas’ first return to Boston as a starter in two-plus years, and although he insists “there will always be love” between he and C’s fans, he sees himself lighting up the team that traded him in 2017.

“Before the game it will be all fun and games and after the game,” Thomas said. “But once the game starts, they’re the enemy. I’m just gonna try to win.

“I visualize going for 50 on them. That’s the plan and to win the game. But I hope that night is not about me and it takes away from what this team is all about.”

Thomas hasn’t scored 50 or more points in an NBA game since May 2, 2017, when he dropped 53 for the Celtics in their win over the Wizards in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. His sister Chyna died in a car accident just two-plus weeks prior, and the game took place on what would have been her 23rd birthday. Thomas’ performance that night is one of the most memorable in recent Celtics history.

IT’s career soon went off track due to the hip injury he played through that spring, and his subsequent moves to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and the Wizards failed to revive it. However, this season might represent a comeback campaign, as he is averaging 13.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game through six contests this season.

Thomas vowed to the Washington Post on Wednesday he’ll be an All-Star again. Scoring 50 against the Celtics would be some way to announce that goal to the wider NBA community.

