Another day, another wild Antonio Brown social media post.

Brown now finds himself in a never-ending cycle of making damaging comments and subsequently apologizing for them after landing in hot water. Just five days ago, in fact, the NFL wideout posted a lengthy apology on Instagram for, well, everything. (And considering all the trouble he’s caused this season alone, that’s tall order.)

But Brown was at it again Wednesday, sharing yet another Instagram post decrying the way he’s been treated by the league. Only this time, he’s roped the media, his agent and the NFL Players Association into it as well.

Brown’s post featured a photoshopped image of him inside a Roman coliseum, with the NFL Network, ESPN and Sports Illustrated logos slapped on a shadowy figure towering above him. And Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and NFLPA executive directed DeMaurice Smith are depicted on the sidelines.

“The owners sent the hit to the media; media carried it out; as The agent and nflpa witness me go down no help no protection full take down on us every time!” he captioned the now-deleted photo.

Check it out, via NFL Media’s Michael Fabiano:

The latest from Antonio Brown… pic.twitter.com/zrt4AS3DxQ — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) December 11, 2019

Well, that’s not going to help his cause.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images