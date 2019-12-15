The 10-3 Green Bay Packers welcome the 7-6 Chicago Bears to Lambeau Field on Sunday for an NFC North clash.
Disappointing as the Bears’ season has been, Chicago remains in the playoff hunt. Matt Nagy and Co. look to make it four straight wins as they search for the Bears’ first victory in Green Bay since 2015.
The Packers took down Chicago in Week 1, but time will tell if they can find the same result in Week 15.
Here’s how to watch Bears vs Packers online:
When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images