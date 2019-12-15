The Seattle Seahawks are looking toward the playoffs, while the Carolina Panthers are beginning a new era.
Carolina fired head coach Ron Rivera last week and enters Sunday at 5-8. Seattle, on the other hand, clinches a playoff berth with win No. 11 and a loss from the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings or Los Angeles Rams.
Will the Panthers ruin that plan for Seattle, or will they drop their sixth game in a row? We’ll find out Sunday.
Here’s how to watch Seahawks vs Panthers online:
When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images