The Seattle Seahawks are looking toward the playoffs, while the Carolina Panthers are beginning a new era.

Carolina fired head coach Ron Rivera last week and enters Sunday at 5-8. Seattle, on the other hand, clinches a playoff berth with win No. 11 and a loss from the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings or Los Angeles Rams.

Will the Panthers ruin that plan for Seattle, or will they drop their sixth game in a row? We’ll find out Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Seahawks vs Panthers online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images