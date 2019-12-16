Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots opened themselves up to heavy trolling ahead of their Week 15 trip to Cincinnati.

Bengals fans took full advantage, and so did the folks at Paul Brown Stadium.

New England currently finds itself in hot water after it was discovered a television crew tied to the organization taped the Bengals’ sideline in Cleveland two weeks ago. The footage allegedly was shot for a documentary series, but even if there were no shady intentions, the NFL reportedly still might hit the Patriots with a serious punishment.

As expected, Bengals supporters trolled the Patriots over the issue with a number of signs and those in charge of the P.A. system got in on the fun, too. After tight end Cethan Carter scored a game-tying touchdown in the first quarter, Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me” played over the stadium speakers.

You can check it out here. (h/t The Big Lead)

New England ultimately had the last laugh, as a pair of Stephon Gilmore interceptions and two Tom Brady touchdown passes guided the visitors to a 34-13 win.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images