The Boston Celtics’ injury report is growing by the day.
Brad Wanamaker appeared on the injury report Thursday with a left ankle sprain. Luckily, he is probable to play Friday against the Detroit Pistons.
Gordon Hayward (sore left foot) is questionable, according to the team, after sitting out Wednesday’s win over the Mavericks in Dallas.
Marcus Smart (eye infection), Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) and Vincent Poirier (right pinky fracture) have been ruled out.
Tip-off from TD Garden on Friday is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.
