The Boston Celtics’ injury report is growing by the day.

Brad Wanamaker appeared on the injury report Thursday with a left ankle sprain. Luckily, he is probable to play Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

Gordon Hayward (sore left foot) is questionable, according to the team, after sitting out Wednesday’s win over the Mavericks in Dallas.

Marcus Smart (eye infection), Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) and Vincent Poirier (right pinky fracture) have been ruled out.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Detroit: Gordon Hayward (sore left foot) – QUESTIONABLE

Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) – OUT

Marcus Smart (left eye infection) – OUT

Brad Wanamaker (left ankle sprain) – PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 19, 2019

Tip-off from TD Garden on Friday is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

