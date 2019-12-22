Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak added another bullet point to his already incredible 2019-20 season.

The Boston Bruins winger was named the Atlantic Division captain for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, the team announced Saturday.

This really comes as no surprise, as Pastrnak leads the league with 28 goals and 13 power-play goals. The 23-year-old has six game-winning goals, which ties him for best in the NHL. He’s on pace to have a historic season and many believe the winger will reach the coveted 50-goal mark for the first time in his career.

The Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon, Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin and Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid also were selected as captains for their respective divisions.

The All-Star Game will take place Jan. 25 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images