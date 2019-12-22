Death, taxes and Julian Edelman postgame Instagram posts.
The New England Patriots wide receiver has made it a habit to take to his social media to post movie-inspired pictures after a win. And Saturday was no different after New England clinched its 11th straight AFC East title with a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Edelman has depicted quarterback Tom Brady as “Superman,” head coach Bill Belichick and “Buffalo Bill” and depicted the New York Jets as a tangled airplane, to name a few. But with the recent release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” The 33-year-old decided to put his own twist on the movie.
“The force is strong in my family…,” he captioned the photo.
It’s pretty awesome, check it out:
New England will conclude its 2019 regular season next Sunday when it welcomes the Miami Dolphins to Gillette Stadium.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images