Death, taxes and Julian Edelman postgame Instagram posts.

The New England Patriots wide receiver has made it a habit to take to his social media to post movie-inspired pictures after a win. And Saturday was no different after New England clinched its 11th straight AFC East title with a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Edelman has depicted quarterback Tom Brady as “Superman,” head coach Bill Belichick and “Buffalo Bill” and depicted the New York Jets as a tangled airplane, to name a few. But with the recent release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” The 33-year-old decided to put his own twist on the movie.

“The force is strong in my family…,” he captioned the photo.

It’s pretty awesome, check it out:

New England will conclude its 2019 regular season next Sunday when it welcomes the Miami Dolphins to Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images