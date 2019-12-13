Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a red-hot start to the 2019-20 season, the Bruins currently find themselves amidst a five-game losing streak.

Despite a stronger start, Boston dropped game No. 5 in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday. Penalties cost the B’s dearly in this one, with Tampa Bay potting two of their three goals on the man-advantage.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t ready to make any excuses, but wasn’t entirely upset with Boston’s performance.

“I thought our first period was pretty good for a late night, a tough game the night before in Washington,” Cassidy told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley after the game, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “So obviously, you look at the result of the 20 minutes. We have a lead, limited their chances other than their power play — which was obviously an issue for us tonight, both sides of that — we had our moments and other moments we could be better.”

At the beginning of the road trip, Cassidy discussed finding and returning to the game Boston began the season with. He thinks the B’s on their way there, but there still are some important tweaks to make.

“Defensively, we are. I thought neutral zone was good, not allowing easy rushes,” Cassidy said. “Again, our penalty kill got victimized with leaving the guy all alone in front two nights in a row. So obviously, we’ve got some cleaning up to do there.

“I think that’s it. You know, our power play’s obviously not generating enough and not finishing … so pretty simple story tonight. … Listen, if you want to beat good teams in this league, you need four lines going and you need 60 (minutes) and I can’t way we had that tonight.”

Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask, who stopped 28 of Tampa’s shots on goal, shared some simple words of wisdom.

“I mean, it sucks to lose, we all hate to lose. But we played decent. You know, you’re not going to win them all,” he said. “You’re not going to go 80-3 or whatever (Brett) Richie said.”

Here are some more notes from Thursday’s Bruins-Lightning game:

— He may not have scored, but Brad Marchand still managed to post some impressive stats.

The first-line winger recorded his 30th assists of the season on Patrice Bergeron’s first-period goal, becoming the fourth NHL player this season to do so. The 33 games required to accomplish this are the fewest needed for a Bruins player to reach 30 assists since Marc Savard did so in the 2007-08 season.

Marchand (33 GP) required the fewest games by a @NHLBruins player to register his 30th assist of season since Marc Savard in 2007-08 (33 GP). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/COacDFuscg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 13, 2019

— It was an interesting night for John Moore, to say the least.

Despite racking up two different tripping penalties, Moore managed to score his first goal of the season with 3:15 left in the game. The goal trimmed the Lightning’s lead to one, although Boston failed to complete the comeback.

Moore was “happy” to give the Bruins a chance to win late, but owned the mistakes he made earlier in the game

“Yeah, I take responsibility,” he said. “… I’m better than that, and I pride myself on being a good PK-er. And when I’m in the box, that’s not going to help the team. So, I’ve got to be better.”

— The Black and Gold haven’t had much success on their current road trip.

Boston now is 0-3-0, averaging two goals scored and 3.7 goals allowed down the stretch.

— The Bruins wrap up their four-game road trip when they take on the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Puck drop from BB&T Center is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images