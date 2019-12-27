NBA observers are becoming increasingly aware of Jaylen Brown’s great leap forward.

The Ringer’s Rob Maloney on Thursday included the Boston Celtics guard on his “NBA All-Development Team” in recognition of the “impressive progress” he has made since last season. Brown is flourishing alongside star teammate Kemba Walker and has shouldered the burden of an increased role in Boston’s offense so capably that Maloney named him to his All-Development second team.

“No Celtic seemed to suffer more for last season’s science experiment than Brown, who oscillated between sitting idly on the edges of an overstuffed offense and forcing his way into the action out of apparent frustration,” Maloney wrote of Brown. “Something had to give. Ultimately, it was Irving; moving from Irving to a point guard like Kemba Walker might seem like a difference of degrees, but with it came a material transformation for the entire offense.

“Brown is the chief beneficiary, largely because his game has settled down enough to be ready for the chance. Even when Brown popped off for a 20-point night in previous years, there was something haphazard about the way he got there — something not exactly replicable about stringing together wild drives and streaky jumpers. This version of Brown is more poised, but without entirely losing the qualities that made him so unpredictable. It’s a healthy balance that has come with breakout production: a career-best 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game to complement Brown’s typically stout defense.”

After scoring just 6.6 points per game in 2016-17, his rookie season, Brown averaged 14.5 points per game in 2017-18 and 13 last season. His points-per-game output has increased nine points on his career average coming into the season, and The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor credited Brown’s improved ball-handling last month for the dramatic climb in his production.

Brown became the youngest player in Celtics history to score 30-plus points on Christmas Day, with his contributions proving key in Boston’s 118-102 win over the Toronto Raptors. The 23-year-old gradually has been amassing admirers this season, and his spectacular performance in front of a global audience only will increase the level of esteem the NBA community has for him.

