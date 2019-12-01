Romeo Langford is having a tough first year, to say the least.

The Boston Celtics rookie suffered what appeared to be a right ankle injury in his return to the Maine Red Claws on Sunday afternoon. Langford immediately grabbed his ankle on the drive and was unable to put any weight on it when being helped off the floor.

Here's the drive where Langford appeared to injured his ankle. Was helped off the floor following the play. Had 14 points in 17 minutes before the injury. pic.twitter.com/oFgDPtM5bJ — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) December 1, 2019

Langford shot 7-of-11 in 14 minutes.

The first-round 2019 NBA Draft pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries since being drafted. Langford entered C’s summer league with a thumb injury he had surgery to repair and missed the preseason due to a groin injury. He followed that up with a sprained knee when playing for Boston and had just returned Sunday from a sprained right ankle he sustained in Maine’s home opener.

