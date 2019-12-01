Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The meeting between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens was exactly as it was billed to be.

Thanks to a 49-yard field goal from Justin Tucker as time expired, the Ravens earned a thrilling victory at M&T Bank Stadium. The result brought both teams’ records to 10-2 as they each continue to make their case that they are the best team in the NFL.

Right after Tucker’s kick soared through the uprights, plenty of folks on Twitter began asking the same thing: Did we just watch a preview of Super Bowl LIV?

The Ravens beat the 49ers on a game-winning FG! Rematch in the Super Bowl? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/N8UpxrGt8F — ESPN (@espn) December 1, 2019

Never in doubt. Tucker for the win, and the #Ravens close out a massive win. Wonder if we’ll see this showdown again. https://t.co/PAQl4YaREg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2019

Justin Tucker. For the win. How does a Ravens-49ers rematch in the Super Bowl sound? 🤞 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/5zOjXBbenZ — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) December 1, 2019

I'm loving this as a superbowl matchup 49ers vs Ravens, great game — SF9er (@SF9er1700) December 1, 2019

Ravens vs 49ers in Super Bowl matchup finna be 🔥 — Aaron💰 (10-2) (@amonney15) December 1, 2019

You get the point.

Of course, it’s worth keeping in mind that this was the conversation after the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs’ Monday night thriller last season. As you might recall, it ultimately was the New England Patriots that beat the Rams in the Super Bowl later that season.

So as long as the Pats are hanging around, it’s tough to imagine the Ravens just being a shoo-in.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images