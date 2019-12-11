Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday is Tacko Fall’s 24th birthday, and while the Celtics rookie isn’t doing anything flashy to celebrate, he did find a small way to mark the occasion.

The Celtics currently are on the road preparing for a back-to-back with the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Boston departed for Indiana shortly after their 110-88 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, with Tuesday as its only day to regroup.

Fall traveled with the C’s to Indianapolis, where he and teammate Vincent Poirier enjoyed some homestyle food (and a few laughs).

Check it out:

While it certainly looks like he’s having fun here, we’re a little disappointed Fall didn’t take the opportunity to capitalize on the fact it’s Taco Tuesday.

Nonetheless, here’s hoping he’ll celebrate many more birthdays in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images