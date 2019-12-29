Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All good things must come to an end.

Entering Saturday as victors in their last five games, the Boston Celtics saw their winning streak snapped at TD Garden with a 113-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors. It was the second leg of a home back-to-back for the Celtics, who had beaten the defending champs on Christmas Day in Toronto earlier in the week.

Boston never led, and any nice stretch they had almost immediately was countered by an equally impactful run from the visitors, who were ahead by as many as 17 in the fourth.

Kemba Walker led the Celtics and had a share of the game-high with 30 points. Jaylen Brown (17 points), Gordon Hayward (13), Jayson Tatum (12) and Enes Kanter (11) also posted double-digit scoring.

Kyle Lowry had 30 points for Toronto.

The Celtics fall to 22-8 with the loss, while the Raptors climb to 22-10.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Gordon Hayward

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

WHERE’S THE DEFENSE?

The Celtics delivered a lackluster effort on the defensive end throughout the first 12 minutes, going into the second down 36-25 as a result.

It really wasn’t until later in the period the Raptors really started looking efficient offensively, outscoring the Celtics 19-9 in the last 5:45 of the frame.

Lowry had a game-high 11 points in the first, with Walker, Brown and Kanter contributing five apiece for the hosts.

Marcus Smart checked in just beyond the midway point, making his first appearance in eight games due to an eye infection. He was met with a standing ovation and hit a 26-foot buzzer-beater in transition to end the stanza.

A standing ovation for Marcus Smart's first game back from his eye infections 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tRqNFAm057 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 29, 2019

CLAWING BACK

The defensive effort was significantly better in the second, even though the C’s went into the break down 59-54 after outscoring the Raptors 29-23 in the frame.

Boston did a fine job of cutting into the deficit in the early stages of the quarter, trimming Toronto’s lead to three with just over seven minutes left. It was at that point Nick Nurse called a timeout, and the Raptors responded by going on a 9-0 run to swell the lead to double digits again.

The Celtics did stay engaged after eventually putting an end to Toronto’s hot stretch, outscoring the Raptors 14-6 in the final 3:25 of the half, a run punctuated by a Walker triple at the horn.

🚨 K E M B A A A A A 🚨 You know what to do ⤵️https://t.co/nvx9pYbkQP pic.twitter.com/ZwHpP2ptBO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 29, 2019

Walker’s nine points in the second and 14 in the half led all players.

UP AND DOWN

The third quarter was a topsy-turvy 12 minutes for both teams, but it was the Raptors who outscored the Celtics 30-25 to go into the fourth up 89-79.

A quick 12-4 run put the Raptors ahead 12 early in the third, but the Celtics showed great resolve, scoring nine unanswered to pull within three before a Raptors timeout at 6:35. As had been the case all game though, once the Celtics started punching back, so too did the Raptors, who dropped eight points on the other side of the timeout.

The Raptors kept the Celtics at arm’s reach the remainder of the period, and poured five points in during the final minute to put their advantage at 10 entering the final frame.

Walker led all players with 24 points through 36 minutes.

LACKLUSTER

Despite fighting back pretty much all game, the Celtics never could any sort of comeback going in the fourth, and the Raptors put the game away with relative ease, outscoring the C’s 24-18 in the quarter.

The Celtics hung around well into the period, but a Kyle Lowry trey with 6:40 left extended Toronto’s lead to 16, and it was at that point the game really felt out of reach.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Arguably when things looked most promising for the C’s.

UP NEXT

The Celtics soon will embark on a quick trip to Charlotte for a New Year’s Day matinee against the Hornets. Tip from Spectrum Center is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images